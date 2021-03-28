Local

NH Driver Seriously Injured in Single-Car Crash

By The Associated Press

A New Hampshire man crashed his car and was seriously injured on a highway on Sunday, state police said.

The single-car crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. State police say Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia, had been changing lanes at an "unreasonable speed'' when he lost control of his car.  

The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest down an embankment.

Dechamps sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.

He was also issued a warning for the unsafe lane change. 

