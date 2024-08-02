Prisoner who escaped NH hospital caught in South Boston

A prisoner who'd escaped a New Hampshire hospital where he'd been getting treatment this week was tracked down to South Boston and arrested, officials said.

Anthony Clark, 41, was found in a back bedroom of a South Boston apartment on Logan Way early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals, who were able to take him into custody after Clark didn't initially surrender, though he was arrested without incident.

When Clark escaped early Sunday, he was due to face trial over domestic violence charges, including strangulation, simple assault, stalking and witness tampering, officials said. At Concord Hospital - Laconia, Clark was able to his ankle monitoring device off and escape the area, authorities say.

The ankle bracelet was found near the hospital by a concerned citizen about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire. Video footage showed him fleeing the hospital about 1 a.m. that morning, and a tamper alert was sent when he removed it, but it went undetected.

While he was at large, Marshals had said that Clark, who had ties to New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California, was considered a "looming threat" to his alleged victims. Investigators believe he was trying to head to California when he was arrested.

He's due in federal court at noon Friday before being returned to the custody of Belknap County, Marshals said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his escape and arrest.