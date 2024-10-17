Gov. Sununu brushes off NH trail leaf-peeping concerns: ‘We love the crowd'

This weekend’s forecast promises ideal weather for leaf-peeping in New Hampshire, which regularly draws flocks of people to the state’s scenic trails and parks to take in the vibrant fall foliage.

However, with the influx of visitors, some have raised concerns over crowded trails and popular hiking spots. One image that went viral showed a chaotic overcrowding scene on Artist's Bluff Trail, and the woman who took it said she heard from hikers coming down that they were "terrified by how packed it was."

Gov. Chris Sununu addressed those concerns in a radio interview Thursday, saying the crowds are a positive indicator for the state’s tourism industry.

Tamara Breau A crowd of hikers on an Artist's Bluff trail in New Hampshire.

In an interview with New Hampshire’s 95.7 FM, Sununu said he saw the reports of crowded trails like Artist's Bluff but emphasized the benefits of tourism: "'Oh, the crowds were too big. We have to control the number of people that come up here?' Hell no. We love the crowd. We love the tourism."

Sununu noted that while the crowds can be challenging, they are vital for the state's economy, calling tourism "the lifeblood of our state." He encouraged people to find New Hampshire's lesser-known parks if they may be looking for a quieter fall foliage experience.

While the governor did not mention any specific plans to address overcrowding, New Hampshire State Parks took to social media Thursday to share a list of "hidden gem" parks where visitors might find more sightseeing with fewer people.

The less-traveled spots are appealing to people like Rich and Diane, a couple from the area, who took Thursday off of work to enjoy the foliage without the weekend rush.

They carefully chose their park to avoid the biggest crowds.

"We thought about a couple of state parks, but then we figured they’re going to be crowded," Diane said.

Over the previous holiday weekend, she had taken friends leaf-peeping and noticed the heavy influx of visitors.

"It was packed. It was all leaf-peepers and out-of-state license plates," she said.

Leaving no trace

As visitors flock to enjoy New England's stunning fall scenery, officials are reminding everyone to stay safe on the trails by being well-prepared and considerate of others.

The Green Mountain Club offers hikers valuable resources on what to pack, trail options, and the latest route updates. More information can be found on their website, greenmountainclub.org/hiking.

Additionally, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, in partnership with the White Mountain National Forest, runs the "Hike Safe" program, which focuses on outdoor preparedness. Hikers can support search and rescue efforts by purchasing a voluntary Hike Safe card, which, in most cases, exempts them from paying rescue costs in the event of an emergency.

The Hiker Responsibility Code, endorsed by both the White Mountain National Forest and New Hampshire Fish and Game, outlines key safety practices for those venturing outdoors. For more information, visit wildlife.nh.gov/get-outside/hiking-safety.

Lastly, Visit New Hampshire encourages all visitors to follow Leave No Trace principles to protect the environment while exploring the trails.

