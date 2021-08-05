Local

Hinsdale

NH Father Shot Son, Himself in Murder-Suicide, Investigators Say

A pistol was found next to Lent, and an autopsy found his manner of death to be suicide by a single gunshot wound

By Asher Klein

A man fatally shot his 12-year-old son, who was visiting him, then killed himself at his home in New Hampshire on Wednesday, authorities said.

The boy lived in Vermont and was visiting his father and grandparents at their home in Hinsdale when the shooting took place, according to an announcement Thursday from New Hampshire state prosecutors and state police, as well as Hinsdale police.

Police were called to the home on Plain Road near Oxbow Road about 12:53 p.m., authorities said. A witness told officers that the man, 47-year-old David Lent, shot 12-year-old Tyler Gilbert, and then himself.

A pistol was found next to Lent, and an autopsy found his manner of death to be suicide by a single gunshot wound. Tyler's manner of death was homicide by gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to authorities. They had previously identified the deceased, but didn't say what was believed to have happened.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thursday's update didn't include what authorities suspect motivated Lent to kill his son.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NECN's Olympics Newsletter

River Dave 1 hour ago

Still Upbeat After Cabin Fire, ‘River Dave' Hopes to Keep Living Off the Land

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

This article tagged under:

HinsdaleNew HampshireshootingSonfather
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us