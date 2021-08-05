NH Father Shot Son, Himself in Murder-Suicide, Investigators Say

A man fatally shot his 12-year-old son, who was visiting him, then killed himself at his home in New Hampshire on Wednesday, authorities said.

The boy lived in Vermont and was visiting his father and grandparents at their home in Hinsdale when the shooting took place, according to an announcement Thursday from New Hampshire state prosecutors and state police, as well as Hinsdale police.

Police were called to the home on Plain Road near Oxbow Road about 12:53 p.m., authorities said. A witness told officers that the man, 47-year-old David Lent, shot 12-year-old Tyler Gilbert, and then himself.

A pistol was found next to Lent, and an autopsy found his manner of death to be suicide by a single gunshot wound. Tyler's manner of death was homicide by gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to authorities. They had previously identified the deceased, but didn't say what was believed to have happened.

Thursday's update didn't include what authorities suspect motivated Lent to kill his son.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.