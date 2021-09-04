NH Gov. Chris Sununu Released After Night in Hospital for Ulcer

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was released from the hospital Saturday after tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of his flulike symptoms.

The Republican will continue to recuperate at home, according to a statement from his office. Sununu thanked the state's health care staff and blood donors.

“New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors," Sununu said in a written statement. "Valerie and I can’t thank them enough and are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach."

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital Friday after experiencing the flulike symptoms since Wednesday.

He had tested negative three times for COVID-19.

Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.