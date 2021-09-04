Local

New Hampshire

NH Gov. Chris Sununu Released After Night in Hospital for Ulcer

By Associated Press and Staff Reports

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu at a hospital, where he was diagnosed with an ulcer.
Handout

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was released from the hospital Saturday after tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of his flulike symptoms.

The Republican will continue to recuperate at home, according to a statement from his office. Sununu thanked the state's health care staff and blood donors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors," Sununu said in a written statement. "Valerie and I can’t thank them enough and are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach."

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital Friday after experiencing the flulike symptoms since Wednesday.

Local

COPLEY SQUARE 1 hour ago

Pro-Union Rally, BBQ for Frontline Workers Bringing Top Dems to Boston on Labor Day

Boston 3 hours ago

Person Dies, Another Saved From Fire on Labor Day in Brighton

He had tested negative three times for COVID-19.

Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireChris SununuulcerPortsmouth Hospital
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us