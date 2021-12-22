NH Gov. Chris Sununu to Hold Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

New Hampshire reported 662 new cases on Tuesday, while the seven-day average in the Granite State is 1,196.

Sununu had announced last week that the state will be holding a second "booster blitz" in January following an event where 10,000 doses were administered earlier in December.

The governor has thus far resisted calls to reinstitute a mask mandate for the state, likening it to being "put in the penalty box."

The first case of the Omicron variant was detected in New Hampshire last Monday. The state also announced two days ago the first death of a child under the age of 18 due to COVID-19; state health officials said that the child was unable to be vaccinated.