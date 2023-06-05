NH Gov. Sununu says he won't run for president in 2024

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in an interview on CNN Monday that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

"We've taken the last six months to really kind of look at things, where everything is, and I've made the decision not to run for president on the Republican ticket in 2024. Obviously, a lot goes with that decision. It's been quite an adventure, but not the end of the adventure by any means."

He said the decision not to run was made in part because of the current size of the field and because he thinks he can better help the Republican Party as an "unleashed voice from the outside."

Sununu also posted his announcement on Twitter, with a link to a Washington Post op-ed piece he wrote.

I will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.



The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.



He said in his op-ed that one of the key reasons he's not running is because he thinks he can better work to ensure that former President Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee as the governor of New Hampshire instead of as a presidential candidate.

"Too many candidates are afraid to confront Trump, surrendering to his attacks," Sununu wrote. "I will have more credibility speaking out against Trump as a non-candidate to help move the conversation toward the future I believe the Republican Party should embrace."

He added that he plans to endorse, campaign and support the candidate he believes has the best chance of winning.

Sununu had told CNN about a week ago that he would have a definitive answer in "a week or two" when asked about there being a "61% chance he runs for president." He also said at the time that "the money is lined up, the support is lined up, there's a pathway to win, all those boxes are checked" when speaking about his possible candidacy.

"I just gotta make sure it's right for the party and right for me" he added.

The Republicans already in the 2024 race are Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce his campaign for president in New Hampshire this week.