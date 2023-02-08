NH Gov. Sununu Takes a Major Step Toward Running for President

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has taken his most significant step yet in exploring a White House bid, launching a national political organization that’s a popular tool for prospective presidential candidates testing the waters.

The governor first confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that he had formed the "Live Free or Die" committee (borrowed from his state’s nickname), a 501(c)(4) organization where politicians can raise unlimited funds. The donations don't have to be disclosed, and prospective candidates often use these political nonprofits as a way to gauge interest from donors.

The move comes after weeks in which Sununu has publicly teased entering the GOP primary, which officially kicks off with a first–in-the-nation contest in his home state, giving him automatic name ID and familiarity.

“I’m excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire: lowering taxes, creating educational choices for parents and kids, and building opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive," Sununu said in a statement to NBC News. "What we’ve done in New Hampshire is a great model for the federal government — specifically promoting the conservative tenets of limited government, local control, and individual responsibility.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Get the full exclusive at NBCNews.com.