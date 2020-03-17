NH Gov. Sununu to Brief Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to brief the public on New Hampshire's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday, a day after announcing new guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sununu was set to appear with legislative leaders and other officials at 10 a.m. to "provide an update to the state’s efforts in supporting Granite Staters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through executive action," his office said.



With 17 cases of COVID-19 reported in New Hampshire, Sununu Monday announced new guidelines including restricting restaurant business to takeout and delivery only and banning of public gatherings of 50 people or more.

The order impacting restaurants and public gatherings is to remain in effect until April 7.

Schools in New Hampshire are closed, courts are significantly scaling back and elective medical procedures are being delayed in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Health officials have said they believe all of the state's cases were infected via international travel, domestic travel or close contact with another patient.

None of them have been hospitalized. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.

The governor said he will issue directives to make sure parents who need to miss work to care for children would be able to access state unemployment benefits. He also said the state would expand access to childcare.