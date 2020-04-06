NH Gov. Sununu Orders Hotels, Short-Term Rentals to Suspend Non-Essential Accommodations

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered all hotels and short-term rentals like Airbnb to suspend non-essential accommodations, effective immediately.

Sununu made the announcement at a news conference Monday afternoon, saying it was made after hearing concerns from hotel operators and citizens alike.

"As I've repeatedly stated, no governor can close down the border. We cannot do that under the Constitution. But we can take steps to discourage out of staters from overrunning our systems," he said.

Hotels and other lodging establishments will still be able to provide housing for essential health care workers, first responders, state approved quarantine accommodations for individuals and the victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Sununu said guests currently staying in hotels and Airbnb's can stay through the end date of their reservations before returning home.

"People are healthier in your own home, and in your own home state," Sununu said. "We look forward to welcoming you back into New Hampshire when this public health crisis is abated."

As of Sunday, New Hampshire had 669 cases of coronavirus, including nine deaths. Health officials said 92 people in New Hampshire with the virus have been hospitalized.

Thousands of golfers signed a petition urging New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to re-open golf courses closed during the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, Sununu said New Hampshire had built 14 clinical surge flex facilities and now have 5,300 total hospital beds.

He also said state officials are working with the Grocers Association to develop guidelines to keep employees and customers safe and are implementing things like plexiglass sneeze guards at checkout counters.

The governor said public parks will remain open but he wants residents to practice social distancing guidelines and pick parks that are closer to their homes. His #HomeHikeChallenge! encouraged people to post pictures of their adventures over the weekend.