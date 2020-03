New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Monday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Health officials had reported 258 cases of the virus as of Sunday, including three deaths.

A video by the New Hampshire Department of Education shows students in NH schools saying the pledge of allegiance during remote learning.

Merrimack, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Cheshire, Sullivan, Strafford and Rockingham counties all have residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.