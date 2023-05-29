NH Governor Sununu Says He Will Have Answers ‘In the Next Week or Two' about Possible Presidential Run

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in an interview with CNN, that he would have a definitive answer in "a week or two" when asked about there being a "61% chance he runs for President".

He also stated that "the money is lined up, the support is lined up, there's a pathway to win, all those boxes are checked" when speaking about his possible candidacy.

"I just gotta make sure it's right for the party and right for me" he added.

The Republicans already in the 2024 race are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also seen as a potential candidate.