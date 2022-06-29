NH Has Its 1st Probable Case of Monkeypox

The first probable case of monkeypox has been detected in New Hampshire, health officials said Wednesday, noting they are looking to identify anyone else who could have been exposed to the virus.

The person lives in Rockingham County, but the state Department of Health and Human Services didn't release more information about them, citing patient privacy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was working to confirm that the case

"While this is a concerning development, the risk to the general public is very low," said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the agency's chief medical officer, in a statement. "We are investigating this situation to determine whether additional people may have been exposed."

