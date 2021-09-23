NH Homeowner Questions Safety After Stray Bullet Hits House

A family in Litchfield, New Hampshire, wants to know where and how a bullet struck their home before someone gets hurt.

Kevin Actil showed NBC10 Boston where the bullet penetrated his garage window and screen, which his son discovered on Sept. 14.

The bullet struck just 10 feet away from where he and his children use the family computer.

"Just to imagine if that hunk of metal had hit anything alive in the neighborhood, it would've been a much different story," he said.

Similar versions of his story have been told before over the course of the last six years by three different neighbors, all of whom have had bullets hit their homes or windows.

"If one house gets hit, maybe if two houses get hit," Actil said. "[But] when you have four houses in direct line with a high-powered gun range?"

The homeowner referenced a gun range about a mile north in Londonderry with a state conservation area sandwiched between.

"I didn't say it wasn't likely, but I didn't say it was either, and the reason I believe that is because there's a lot of real estate between us and those homes," said Londonderry Fish and Game Club Board Chairman Richard Olson.

Olson said they've invested nearly $750,000 to ensure their ranges are safe, including hiring engineers and building 20-foot berms to keep bullets from leaving the property.

Asked if he'd consider raising the berms, he said, "It's a topic for discussion, absolutely."

Olson ensured that all 1,500 of their members follow strict rules. No one is taking responsibility for the stray bullets.

"We don't want bullets hitting homes, whether it came from us or it came from somebody else," said Olson.

For Actil, the priority isn’t just finding out who fired the shot, but also how it can be prevented it from happening again.

"There doesn't appear to be anybody that has direct jurisdiction over the gun range," said Actil. "There's no legislation on the books, no standards."

Actil said he has reached out to law enforcement and government offices at all levels, but there has been little movement.

"I just want bullets to stop hitting my house," he said.

NBC10 Boston reached out to police in both towns, but they did not respond to requests for comment.