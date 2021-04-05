NH Hosting 3rd Mass Vaccination Drive This Weekend at Motor Speedway

The state hopes to vaccinate 12,000 people at its third mass vaccination event this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.

“Following a historic week of registration and scheduling for vaccine appointments which expanded eligibility to all NH residents 16+ last week, New Hampshire continues to move forward in getting doses into arms at a record pace,” Sununu said in a statement. “This weekend is another opportunity for thousands of Granite Staters to be vaccinated as quickly as possible."

This was a historic week here in NH that marks an incredible milestone in our fight against COVID-19, with another 150,000 vaccination appointments scheduled in a single week.



The next phase of vaccination signups in New Hampshire got underway on Friday. While residents age 16 and older are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, Sununu said only the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered at the speedway this weekend, so 16- and 17-year-olds will not be able to participate at this site.

They will have to go to sites that have the Pfizer vaccine in stock, currently the only one approved for use for teens. They also have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For all eligible residents, the Loudon site will be open this Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, to those with appointments -- the event is not open to walk-in appointments. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment by visiting the state's Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) website.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule at vaccines.nh.gov or through their VINI account. To find the location, New Hampshire residents should search the zip code 03307 or Loudon, NH.

Residents can also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Before adding the weekend appointment slots for the general public, the state alerted those who qualified earlier because of medical conditions or who are age 50 and older but have not yet scheduled appointments. It also contacted those who had scheduled their appointments in late April or beyond to offer them the weekend shots.

More than 86,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 289 cases announced Monday. No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 1,249.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 275 new cases per day on March 20 to 403 new cases per day on Saturday.