Local

car crash

NH Ice Cream Shop Closed After Car Smashes Into Storefront

The ice cream store said on Facebook that it would be "temporarily closed while we access and repair the damage"

By Asher Klein

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A car crashed into a popular ice cream shop on Main Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, police said.

A person inside Blake's Creamery was left with minor injuries after being hit by debris, Manchester police said, but no one was seriously hurt.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crash took place about 12:40 p.m. at the South Main Street store. A red Hyundai Velostar had smashed into the building after veering off the road, police said. The building had serious damage.

The ice cream store said on Facebook that it would be "temporarily closed while we access and repair the damage. We are thankful no one was seriously hurt as it was a typical busy Sunday in the restaurant."

Local

Boston Oct 5

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston to Host Second Boston Mayoral Debate

vaccine mandate 36 mins ago

Massachusetts' Vaccine Mandate Is in Effect. Here's What to Expect This Week

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

car crashNew HampshireMANCHESTERManchester Police DepartmentBlakes Creamery
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us