NH inmate indicted in death of fellow prisoner

A New Hampshire prisoner accused of killing another inmate earlier this year has been indicted on a murder charge.

James Dale, a 65-year-old prisoner at the Northern New Hampshire Corrections Facility in Berlin, was attacked on Feb. 13. Corrections officials said he was assaulted by another prisoner, but did not immediately give more details.

An autopsy determined Dale had died from blunt impact to the head, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said at the time.

Formella's office said Monday that a Coos County grand jury had indicted 57-year-old Robert Lavoie on one count of first-degree murder.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Lavoie is accused of striking Dale with a metal pipe, the attorney general's office said.

The Boston Globe reported earlier this year that Dale had been convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of 6-year-old Elizabeth Knapp.

It was not immediately clear if Lavoie had an attorney.