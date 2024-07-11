NH man, 64, charged with possession of child pornography

A 64-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire on child pornography charges, Exeter police said.

An investigation started four months ago by Exeter police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to police, who later executed a search warrant.

Brendan DuBois, of Exeter, turned himself in to police, authorities said.

He's being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography.

The 64-year-old DuBois is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, police said.