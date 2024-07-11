New Hampshire

NH man, 64, charged with possession of child pornography

Brendan DuBois is being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography

By Anthony Vega

Handcuffs
GETTY IMAGES

A 64-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire on child pornography charges, Exeter police said.

An investigation started four months ago by Exeter police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to police, who later executed a search warrant.

Brendan DuBois, of Exeter, turned himself in to police, authorities said.

He's being charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 64-year-old DuBois is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, police said.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

Dog rescues elderly owner from naked attacker in Manchester

Health & Wellness Jul 9

Measles cluster in NH, Vt. hits 3 patients; health officials watching for more

New Hampshire Jul 9

NH Air National Guard Commander killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester

This article tagged under:

New HampshireExeter
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us