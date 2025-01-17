NH man accused of civil rights violation in LGBTQ sign thefts

A New Hampshire man is under investigation for possible civil rights violations.

Frank Hobbs Jr. is accused of swiping someone else's signs supporting gay rights.

New Hampshire authorities say Hobbs was caught on camera stealing signs from a Goffstown intersection.

A woman had lawfully placed signs in support of the LGBTQ community, and when one of them disappeared, she decided to do some detective work.

"She set up a trail camera to monitor the intersection and make sure her signs weren't taken down," said Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Sean Locke.

Sure enough, that camera recorded another theft taking place.

"She was able to capture someone on video coming to the intersection removing the signs and driving away," said Locke.

It happened last June during Pride Month, and the New Hampshire Department of Justice has now filed a complaint against Hobbs accusing him of civil rights violations.

Local law enforcement said he was easily recognizable because he's well known in the community.

According to court documents, Hobbs denied knowing anything about the incident, but when informed there were photos, he said he'd been told by people at Town Hall he could remove signs that displayed "pedophile symbols" and that he found the signs offensive.

"These identity-based or bias-based behaviors and unlawful acts create a perception in the community that this may not be a safe place if you're a person who identifies as LGBTQ+ if these signs are getting torn down," said Locke.

Hobbs has not returned multiple requests for comment.

He will have a hearing and is facing thousands of dollars in fines depending on what a judge decides.