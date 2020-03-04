Local
Animal cruelty

NH Man Accused of Starving Dog to Death Turns Himself In

Michael Jouvelakas, of Dover, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, Rochester police said

Rochester Police Department

Michael Jouvelakas

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police say a New Hampshire man accused of starving a dog to death has turned himself in.

The Foster Daily Democrat reports Rochester police charged Michael Jouvelakas, 31, of Dover, with two counts of cruelty to animals.

Police Capt. Todd Pinkham says authorities searched Jouvelakas' home on Oct. 3 after receiving an anonymous tip that he had killed a 2-year-old pitbull named Mandy. Officers found Mandy's body wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag on the bed of a pickup truck.

Local

Maine 11 mins ago

Maine Voters Retain Law That Reduces Vaccine Exemptions

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Some Guests Who Attended Party With NH Coronavirus Patient to Self-Quarantine

An investigation determined Mandy died from starvation.

Jouvelakas has been released on personal recognizance bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animal crueltyMichael Jouvelakas
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us