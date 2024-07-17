NH man arrested following shooting outside Maine pizza shop

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Maine pizza shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Maine State Police said they responded to the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub on Maple Street in Cornish around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

The victim, 44-year-old Eric Letendre, of West Baldwin, had been shot twice, sustaining serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers at the scene provided medical aid, applying a tourniquet until emergency crews arrived. Letendre was then flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said 40-year-old Sean Ambrose, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a firearm. He was taken to York County Jail. No bail or court details were immediately released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators said Letendre and Ambrose were known to each other.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.