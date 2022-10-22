NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery

A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack.
Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
Police arrested 45-year-old Rodriguez Figueroa, of Nashua, NH, on Saturday, saying he was one of the individuals involved in the robbery and assault. Figueroa is facing a robbery charge in connection with the incident.
According to police, Figueroa was released on bail and will be arraigned on August 29. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.
Authorities say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nashua Police.