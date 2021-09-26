Local

New Hampshire

NH Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

Getty Images

A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday on what police have called a domestic violence incident.

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a female and a man whom they've identified as 27-year-old Edgardo Gonzalez, of Manchester.

Authorities say Gonzalez and the female know each other. Gonzalez was charged with second degree assault by strangulation.

Gonzalez was released on bail, and is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court at an undisclosed date. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

