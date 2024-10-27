NH man arrested on sex assault charges

An Orford, New Hampshire, man is facing multiple sexual assault charges after an investigation last week, officials said.

Noah Schwarz, 19, was taken into custody Friday on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault, according to state police. His arrest comes three days after state troopers received a report alleging that Schwarz had sexually assaulted a female victim under the age of 18.

Details of the alleged assault were not provided. An investigation is ongoing at this time, according to state police, who said further information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Sean Smarz at 603-223-8707.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Schwarz is being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending his arraignment in Lebanon District Court scheduled for Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.