NH Man Charged With Removing Historical State Sign

By Lara Salahi

A New Hampshire man is facing a criminal charge after police say he was caught removing a historical sign in Manchester.

According to Manchester Police, an officer was patrolling the area of Canal and West Peacock Street shortly after 7a.m. on Saturday when he saw a man forcibly removing the state's Amoskeag Mills historical sign off its post.

The man, whom police have identified as 47-year-old Dennis Behrens, of Manchester, was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief and was released on personal recognizance.

