NH man charged with threatening the lives of more presidential candidates

A man previously charged with sending death threats against Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and attendees at a New Hampshire campaign event has been charged with threatening to kill other candidates, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Tyler Anderson, 30, with three counts of sending threatening communications across state lines over violent text messages to three presidential candidates, according to a court document filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire.

The threatening texts date back to Nov. 22, when Anderson, of Dover, threatened to disembowel and impale one candidate. He threatened to blow off another candidate's head and kill others in text messages sent Dec. 6.

And two days later, he threatened to kill a third candidate and "kill everyone" at a campaign event on the candidate's schedule, prosecutors said, without identifying the candidates.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the presidential candidates currently campaigning in New Hampshire.

Anderson was previously charged with sending threatening communications across state lines over a threat to Ramaswamy's campaign — apparently the Dec. 8 allegations from Wednesday's grand jury indictment, for which Anderson was arrested on Dec. 9.

In that exchange, according to court documents from the previous indictment, Anderson allegedly received a text message from Ramaswamy's campaign notifying him of a political event in Portsmouth and responded, "Great, another opportunity for me to blow [the candidate's] brains out!" and "I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses."

Anderson appeared in court last week to face the first charge and was released on condition he avoid contact with any presidential candidate or their campaigns, take all medications he's been prescribed as he receives mental health treatment and not have guns in his home.

At the hearing, a federal prosecutor argued to keep Anderson in detention pending his trial, saying "very violent, concerning language" was used. But both the prosecution and defense lawyers said Anderson acknowledged that he had no intent to follow through on his texts, and Anderson had no criminal record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.