NH man dies after being pinned under dump truck

Police in New Hampshire say a man was fatally pinned under a dump truck Friday afternoon in Middleton.

State troopers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to Access Road, where the man was stuck under the vehicle.

The man, identified as 53-year-old William Miners III of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck rolled backward onto Miners, state police said. It is believed to have been an accident, but police did not say whether a driver was involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to email New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Bailey at Matthew.S.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.