NH Man Dies in Crash on Rhode Island Highway

The 45-year-old New Hampshire man was pronounced dead at the scene

By The Associated Press

A New Hampshire man has died in an early morning crash in Rhode Island.

State police say the single-car crash occurred on Interstate 95 south in West Greenwich at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver, a 45-year-old New Hampshire man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither his name nor his hometown were made public pending notification of family.

The left lane of the highway was temporarily closed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

