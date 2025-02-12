New Hampshire

NH man facing 10 charges after leading police on multi-town car chase

Cory Shaheen, 30, of Dover, was arrested by a K9 team after fleeing his vehicle on foot

By Marc Fortier

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A New Hampshire man is facing 10 charges after he led police on a car chase through multiple towns on Tuesday.

Cory Shaheen, 30, of Dover, is charged with being a habitual offender, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, criminal restraint, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, reckless operation, speeding and two counts of disobeying an officer, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. He has already been arraigned and is being held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County Jail.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an investigation Tuesday in Newington and attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Shaheen. He refused to stop, leading sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit through Newington, Dover and Somersworth.

Shaheen then got out of his car and fled on foot into a trailer park on Crystal Springs Way in Somersworth, where a K9 team from the sheriff's office tracked and located him a short time later.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Feb 11

Pilot safe after small plane crash caught on camera in NH

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Exeter, NH; elderly woman had blunt impact injuries

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us