NH man facing 10 charges after leading police on multi-town car chase

A New Hampshire man is facing 10 charges after he led police on a car chase through multiple towns on Tuesday.

Cory Shaheen, 30, of Dover, is charged with being a habitual offender, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, criminal restraint, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, reckless operation, speeding and two counts of disobeying an officer, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. He has already been arraigned and is being held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County Jail.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an investigation Tuesday in Newington and attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Shaheen. He refused to stop, leading sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit through Newington, Dover and Somersworth.

Shaheen then got out of his car and fled on foot into a trailer park on Crystal Springs Way in Somersworth, where a K9 team from the sheriff's office tracked and located him a short time later.

No further details were released.