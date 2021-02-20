NH Man Gets 25 years in Prison in Child Pornography Case

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography.

Chad Francisco, of Nashua, was ordered to prison Friday by a federal judge in Concord.

The 32-year-old had pleaded guilty in November. Prosecutors say federal investigators obtained a search warrant for Francisco's cell phone and found visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct involving two children under the age of 10 years old, according to the district attorney's office.

The investigation found that Francisco created the depictions using his cell phone and distributed them to others via text message.

A message seeking comment was left with Francisco's attorney.