Local

New Hampshire

NH Man Gets 25 years in Prison in Child Pornography Case

Chad Francisco, of Nashua, was ordered to prison Friday by a federal judge in Concord

By The Associated Press

Getty Images Photo Illustration

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography.

Chad Francisco, of Nashua, was ordered to prison Friday by a federal judge in Concord.

The 32-year-old had pleaded guilty in November. Prosecutors say federal investigators obtained a search warrant for Francisco's cell phone and found visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct involving two children under the age of 10 years old, according to the district attorney's office.

Local

Worcester 1 hour ago

Worcester Officials Unveil Plan to Fight Racism in the City

Stamford 2 hours ago

Pregnant Woman Charged After Drunk Driving Crash in Stamford, Conn.: Police

The investigation found that Francisco created the depictions using his cell phone and distributed them to others via text message.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A message seeking comment was left with Francisco's attorney.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us