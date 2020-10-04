Local

old orchard beach

NH Man Hit, Killed By Amtrak Train in Old Orchard Beach, Maine: Police

William Grizzaffi, 52, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday night.

VW 2018 Maine Amtrak Downeaster
Police say a man walking at a railroad crossing was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Maine.

Police said Grizzaffi was walking with his wife and a friend toward a motel.

Police said he reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching, and was struck as he began to walk away.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor, and that the incident doesn't appear to be suspicious.

No further details were given.

No one else was hurt.

Police said the signal devices at the crossing appeared to be working.

This article tagged under:

old orchard beachNew HampshireMainewilliam grizzaffi
