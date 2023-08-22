NH man killed in single motorcyclist crash

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Derry, New Hampshire, Monday night.

Police responded to the crash on Kendall Pond Road near Michael Avenue shortly before 10p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the rider, 38-year-old Matthew Spoor, of Derry, was traveling east when he veered off the road and struck a rock on the right shoulder. Spoor was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, NH, where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Derry Police Department.