wentworth

NH man killed in Wentworth motorcycle crash

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Herbert Christian Link Jr., of Plymouth

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Wentworth, New Hampshire.

Wentworth police say they responded to the single motorcycle crash along East Side Road around 11:50 a.m. and found Herbert Christian Link Jr. had been thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say it appears the bike went down while Link was possibly navigating a left turn along the roadway, causing him to be ejected.

The 61-year-old Plymouth resident was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead.

No passengers or other vehicles were involved, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has information pertaining to it is asked to contact Trooper Michael Bruno at Michael.R.Bruno@dos.nh.gov.

