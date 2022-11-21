NH Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Children's Prescriptions, Replacing With Fake Pills

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing medications, some of which were prescribed to children under the age of 13, while working at a residential care facility two years ago.

Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41 of Tilton, was working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield, New Hampshire when he stole prescription drugs, according to Attorney General John M. Formella's office.

Between July 3 and December 22, 2020, Poirier replaced the medication with unknown substances, which he colored in with marker in order to look like the pills that children were supposed to be taking. As a result, authorities said two of the children experienced "severe" behavioral changes.

Poirier pleaded guilty in Merrimack County Superior Court to charges of first degree assault, second degree assault and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit. The charges could result in years -- even decades -- of prison time.

For first degree assault alone, Poirier could be sentenced to anywhere from seven-and-a-half to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Second degree assault and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit carries a maximum penalty of three-and-a-half to seven years. And, since at least some crimes were committed against children under the age of 13, Poirier may be subject to an extended imprisonment of 10-30 years.

Poirier is scheduled to be sentenced in the Merrimack County Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2023. No further information was immediately available.