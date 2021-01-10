Local

NH Man Seriously Hurt After Snowmobile Accident

A New Hampshire man was flown to a hospital after crashing his snowmobile Saturday evening

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his snowmobile crashed Saturday in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. 

The New Hampshire Fish and Game were notified of a single-occupant accident near the Smith River just after 6 p.m.

Rescuers found Heath Cowper, 41, of Wolfeboro at the scene with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators say Cowper was riding on the ice when he lost control of the snowmobile. During the roll, police say he was thrown 30 feet into a large rock. Cowper was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. 

Authorities say speed and lack of a helmet appear to be contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation. 

Riders are reminded to wear helmets and eye protection while operating snowmobiles.

