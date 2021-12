A man was shot by an officer in Walpole, New Hampshire according to reports from the Attorney Generals' office.

According to sources from Attorney General's office, the shooting occurred on Saturday, and the injured, a male adult was transported to the local hospital for gunshot wounds sustained from the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

Officials said no officers had been injured in the shooting and there are no current public threats in regards to the case.