NH Man Struck By Car in Market Basket Parking Lot

A New Hampshire man who was struck by a car Sunday in a Market Basket parking lot has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Manchester police say.

Officers responded to the grocery store on Elm Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, they found a 58-year-old victim had been struck by a motor vehicle in the parking lot.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Manchester man may have suffered a medical emergency in the parking lot before he was struck by a Lincoln MKS.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, also from Manchester, was not injured, police say.

Authorities have not identified either the driver or the victim; they're being withheld pending the investigation.

Manchester police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

