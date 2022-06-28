NH Marine Captain Killed in Plane Crash to Be Honored With Police Escort

A New Hampshire native who was one of five Marines who died when their plane crashed during a training this month is being returned home on Tuesday, and he's getting a police escort.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, of Kensington, will be escorted from Boston Logan International Airport starting at 12:30 p.m., and the escort will travel into New Hampshire, Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain said.

Multiple state police and fire departments will be present for the procession, which will end in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, near where Losapio's family lives, according to Seacoast Online, which first reported the plan. Cain told the newspaper he hopes local fire departments will display American flags for the escort, as a tribute to Losapio's eight years of service.

Losapio, 31, was one of five Marines who died in a fatal Osprey plane crash in California on June 8.

Losapio graduated from Exeter High School in 2009 and from Norwich University four years later. After being commissioned as an officer, he went on to receive his pilot's license in 2016.

As the longest-serving Marine among those who died in the crash, Losapio was "respected, and admired by many," according to his obituary.

The Osprey crash happened near Glamis, California, at about 12:25 p.m. during a routine flight training mission, officials have said. Authorities are investigating the "mishap."

Losapio will continue to be honored with a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 9, according to his obituary.