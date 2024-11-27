Driver seriously hurt in crash off I-95 in Mass. after police chase from NH

A vehicle speeding away from police crashed while exiting Interstate 95 in Boxford, leaving its driver with serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police started pursuing the vehicle in New Hampshire, according to Massachusetts State Police; they referred questions on what happened there to their counterparts in the Granite State.

Troopers in Massachusetts were notified about the speeding vehicle that wouldn't pull over about 11:45 a.m., officials said. A trooper briefly followed along, but stopped for safety reasons.

The driver took Exit 76B in Boxford, but crashed while taking the ramp. He was expected to survive his serious injuries, police said.

A medical helicopter was seen at an athletic field at Masconomet Regional Middle/High School in Boxford, and first responders were seen at an exit ramp off I-95, where a vehicle was on its side in the woods near the road.

NBC10 Boston An overturned vehicle off a ramp to I-95 in Boxford, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, with state police nearby.

NBC10 Boston A medical helicopter at a school athletic field in Boxford, Massachusetts, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

New Hampshire State Police were investigating; a spokesman said they would share information soon.

The crash comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year, the day before Thanksgiving. But traffic on I-95 didn't appear to be affected.

