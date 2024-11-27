NH mom charged with DUI after crashing car with twin babies inside

A New Hampshire mother was charged with drunken driving after crashing her car with her twin infants inside earlier this week.

Manchester police said they responded to a two-car crash on Boynton Street in their city around 4 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found a Hyundai Elantra facing eastbound with significant passenger-side front end damage and a Honda Pilot facing northbound with minor damage.

The Hyundai was driven by 37-year-old Shannon Lurvey, of Allenstown, and she had her twin 11-month-old babies inside the car. EMTs reported that the children were not properly secured in their child seats.

Police said Lurvey appeared agitated and was not cooperating with the officers at the scene. Based on their observations, police believed that she was intoxicated. When they tried to place her under arrest, they said she struggled with them.

Lurvey was ultimately charged with aggravated driving under the influence with a passenger under 16, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

The infants were taken to a local hospital for observation and released to a relative.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt, according to police.