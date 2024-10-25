NH mother to be sentenced for murdering 5-year-old son

A New Hampshire mother is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for murdering her 5-year-old son.

Danielle Dauphinais, 38, pleaded guilty last month to those charges. As part of the deal, she admitted to second degree murder and witness tampering.

Elijah Lewis was reported missing in 2021 and was found dead later that year in an unmarked grave in Massachusetts.

In court last month, we learned the boy was neglected, starved and tortured before his death.

Dauphinais now faces up to 55 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

Dauphinais’ boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in 2022 in connection with the boy’s death and was sentenced to 22 to 45 years in prison