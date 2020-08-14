NH Notables Get Word Out for Absentee Voting

A group of New Hampshire notables has recorded public service announcements to get the word out to residents that they can vote absentee in the state primary and general election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmaker Ken Burns, comedian Seth Meyers, and Granite State Challenge host Jon Cannon put out messages.

In another, Republican Judd Gregg, former U.S. senator and governor, and Democrat John Lynch, former governor team up to encourage people to vote.

The "NH Votes Safe" announcements emphasize that residents can visit the secretary of state office website at sos.nh.gov to learn about getting an absentee ballot or register by mail. They also can visit their town or city clerk website.

Click here to view the PSAs