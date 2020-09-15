Local

New Hampshire

NH Official Under Fire for Controversial Facebook Post

Selectman Regina Barnes posted a meme to Facebook targeting Sen. Kamala Harris and Caitlyn Jenner

By Young-Jin Kim

Facebook Generic
NBC Bay Area, File

A selectman in Hampton, New Hampshire, is under fire for posting what critics are calling a racist and transphobic meme on social media.

According to Seacoastonline, Selectman Regina Barnes last week posted a meme on the “Friends of Regina Barnes” Facebook page targeting vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner.

The meme read: “If you can pretend Bruce Jenner is a woman & Kamala Harris is black, then you can definitely pretend I am wearing a mask,” the news website reported.

Jenner, 70, the Olympic gold medalist formerly known as Bruce, revealed in 2015 that she is transgender and has become a woman. Harris for years has identified herself as both Black and Indian American.

Barnes, a vocal opponent of mask mandates, said she was not racist or transphobic and that the post was meant as a joke, Seacoastonline said. Critics, however, are calling for her resignation.

Local news

reopening schools 7 hours ago

Dover-Sherborn School Officials to Meet After Hundreds of Students Attend House Party

forecast 12 hours ago

Smoke Plume from California Wildfires Permeates New England

The Associated Press contributed to this report

NBC/ Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireKamala HarrisHamptonCaitlyn Jennerregina barnes
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us