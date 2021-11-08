NH Officials Identify Woman Killed in Manchester Fire

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office on Monday identified the victim of a deadly house fire over the weekend in Manchester as 59-year-old Kathryn Conn.

Conn died of smoke inhalation, investigators said. Her death was ruled accidental.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters discovered Conn's body on the second floor of the multi-family home after they extinguished the flames.

A dramatic flashover also left a firefighter with serious injuries.

Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux suffered second- and third-degree burns while rescuing a man from the second floor, officials said. During the flashover, his breathing apparatus got caught on a ladder, trapping him inside the burning home.

The man he rescued suffered only minor injuries.

Several people had to be rescued after raging flames ripped through the multi-family home in Manchester, New Hampshire, killing one person and injuring two, including the firefighter.

A second firefighter suffered a sprained ankle in the Dutton Street blaze, which started around 6:15 p.m. and quickly spread to all three floors.

Firefighters rescued six tenants who were trapped inside, including a baby.

Capt. DesRuisseaux is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“He’s in good spirits. He’s awake and talking,” said Asst. Fire Chief Matt Lamothe. “Obviously, he has been this whole time. But we’re kind of taking it almost hour by hour.”

It’s still unclear what caused the fire, but investigators hope to have a preliminary report by Friday.