NH officials share new information in deadly carbon monoxide leak

New Hampshire investigators released new information Wednesday in the deaths of four family members after a carbon monoxide leak last month in Wakefield.

The bodies of 52-year-old Matthew Goldstein, 54-year-old Lyla Goldstein, 22-year-old Valerie Goldstein and 19-year-old Violet Goldstein, all of Newton, Massachusetts, were found on Christmas in a home on Province Lake Road.

The office of New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey initially said the cause was suspected to be a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, sharing later that week that the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had determined Matthew Goldstein died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Wednesday, fire officials said the deaths of Valerie and Violet Goldstein had been definitely attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, as well.

The cause of Lyla Goldstein's death, and the manner of death for all four family members, remains pending, authorities said.

Investigators also determined that a malfunction in the home's propane gas heating system had damaged its ventilation system.

"State Fire Marshal Toomey encourages all New Hampshire residents to perform routine maintenance of their heating systems and to ensure they have installed, maintained and properly working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms," his office said in a press release Wednesday.

Matthew Goldstein was identified as a teacher at the Edith C. Baker School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community," Brookline Superintendent Linus Guillory Jr. said in a statement last month. "Mr. Goldstein's dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.