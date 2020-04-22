NH Pastor Will Sleep in Steeple to Raise Money for Congregation

A New Hampshire pastor is taking her fundraising efforts to new heights by vowing to sleep in her church's steeple if the congregation is able to raise enough money to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has hit the religious community especially hard with parishioners not being able to physically attend mass and services. With people not attending, there are no collections or donations either.

"Like any other church, we are always running on a shoestring budget and it's tough," said Pastor Patty Marsden of the Newmarket Community Church.

On Easter Sunday, the pastor went up to the church steeple to broadcast a virtual sunrise service and got an idea to start a fundraising challenge. If the church could raise $8,500, she would spend a night in the steeple.

"It's a lighthearted, exciting thing against the backdrop of all this uncertainty," said one church member.

The pastor said the space in the steeple is small and uncomfortable.

"Eighteen inches or so on each side. Not so keen on bats and mice and stuff like that," she said.

Marsden said the money she raises will fund the church's food pantry and other services.

"Point the eye to the steeple if you will as the beacon of hope," she said.

So far, the church has raised about $3,500 dollars so they are looking for $5,000 more to reach its goal.