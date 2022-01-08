NH Police at Harmony Montgomery's Last-Known Home as Search Continues

The search for Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old girl who has been missing since 2019, continued Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Local police said they had returned with other law enforcement agencies to a home on Gilford Street today, which they said in a news release "is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The street was blocked off Saturday morning.

Officials weren't releasing any more information, including if any new leads brought them to the site.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old Manchester girl missing since 2019, has been arrested.

Police have established a dedicated, 24/7 tip line that members of the public can call or text with information about Harmony’s whereabouts. They reiterated their plea to call or text the it at 603-203-6060.

Nearly $100,000 in reward money has been made available for information on where she is.

Harmony hasn't been seen since late 2019, according to Manchester police, who only found out about her disappearance recently and have since begun a major investigation that includes the FBI.

No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, but Harmony's father was arrested this week on charges including failing to have Harmony in his custody. His wife, Harmony's stepmother, was arrested days later, accused of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting food stamps for the girl even though she was no longer living with them.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Officials say they are continuing to search for Harmony, and they presume she is still alive.

"We need to bring her home safely. We want to make sure we have all hands on deck," Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Investigators continue to search for Harmony Montgomery after the arrest of her father.