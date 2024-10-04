NH police chase ends in crash and arrest

A New Hampshire man was arrested after crashing twice while fleeing from police Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

A state trooper spotted a Dodge Challenger going over 100 mph in a 30 mph zone around 8:20 p.m. on Route 108 in Somersworth. He tried to stop the car, but police say the driver continued on and tried to avoid him.

The driver hit another car during the chase, causing minor damage and no injuries, according to state police.

The fleeing car then hit a fence on Route 108 near Willard Road, becoming disabled, police said.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Michael Ruest of Rochester, was arrested. He and a woman in the car were not hurt.

Ruest is charged with reckless conduct, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, transportation of a controlled drug, conduct after a crash, criminal mischief and a solid line violation. Police said Ruest was also wanted in Lee on a drug possession charge.

Police say Ruest is being held at the Strafford County Department of Corrections until he is arraigned. Authorities did not say when he would appear in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-271-3636.