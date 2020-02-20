Local
New Hamphire

NH Police Chief Fired, Walks Home In Underwear — During Snowstorm

Richard Lee had worked for the town of Croydon for 20 years

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

A police chief in New Hampshire walked home in his underwear during a snowstorm after being fired and told to turn in his uniform, the Union Leader reports.

Former Croydon Police Chief Richard Lee began the walk home wearing just boots, a hat and underwear before his wife picked him up, the paper reported.

Lee was let go after the town's board of selectmen voted to dissolve the one-person police department and sign a contract with the Newport police department.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Crews Battle Blaze at Mercedes Dealership in Lynnfield

hands-free driving law 3 hours ago

Gov. Baker to Address Hands -Free Driving Law Today

“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately," Lee told the Union Leader on Wednesday. "I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered."

Croydon is a town of about 700 people. Lee was the only police officer in town and acted as town prosecutor.

It is not yet known if criminal cases can be followed through without a police chief, the Union Leader said.

This article tagged under:

New Hamphire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us