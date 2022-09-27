NH Police Chief Indicted, Accused of Submitting for Hours He Never Worked

The chief of police in Hancock, New Hampshire has been indicted on a theft charge related to an investigation into his actions when he worked as the officer-in-charge at another local police department, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

Chief Andrew Wood, 53, who lives in Fitzwilliam, faces a felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a felony count of theft by deception.

Wood is accused of submitting weekly timesheets that contained hours of work that he did not perform in a time period spanning from January 5, 2017, through June 27, 2019, when he worked as the officer-in-charge at the Richmond Police Department. The AG's office did not offer an estimate of how much Wood collected for the falsified worksheets.

Wood is scheduled to be arraigned at Cheshire County Superior Court on October 22.

The case is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit.

No other details were immediately available.